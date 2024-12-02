Govt entrusts RRU to tackle drug smuggling in Northeast with research, training initiatives

Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh), Dec 2 (PTI) The Centre has tasked the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) here with conducting research in pharmacology and toxicology with a focus on analysing the societal impact of illegal drugs in the country's northeastern region, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

This initiative, led by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to enhance national security through in-depth studies on narcotics trafficking, regional drug issues and community engagement, the official added.

"The newly established Centre for Narcotics and Drug Studies (CNDS) will conduct cutting-edge research in pharmacology and toxicology, with a focus on analysing the production, availability, and societal impact of illegal drugs in the region," said Avinash Kharel, Director of the Pasighat campus of RRU, told PTI.

The CNDS will begin operations next year and has been tasked with preparing a cadre of highly skilled professionals to address complex security challenges.

Advertisment

"Once the Centre is fully operational at the Pasighat campus, the university will approach the state government to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and express interest in training security forces in this domain," Kharel added.

Sanjeev, Assistant Professor in the Police Administration Department, explained that key objectives of the CNDS include developing effective strategies to combat drug abuse, improving public health outcomes and fostering collaboration with educational institutions, government agencies, and industries.

Through specialised training programs, the center aims to empower students, researchers and professionals with the expertise needed to tackle the growing narcotics threat, he said.

Advertisment

Given Arunachal Pradesh's proximity to trafficking routes and the unique challenges of the Northeast, this initiative is expected to significantly strengthen cross-border monitoring and drug control measures, he added.

Additionally, the centre will support the formulation of effective laws and policies to prevent illegal drug trafficking and abuse.

Sachin Chauhan, Assistant Professor (Police Administration), noted that this effort aligns with RRU's broader mission to enhance national security, with cybercrime and policing emerging as additional focus areas.

Advertisment

By integrating research, education, and community collaboration, the Pasighat campus aims to build a robust framework to combat drug-related issues, ensuring a healthier and safer society, Chauhan said.

Currently, the Police Administration Department at the campus has trained 576 participants across various domains.

The campus, which began operations in 2022, is in its early stages and plans to move to a permanent location in the coming years.

Advertisment

At present, the campus offers a diploma in police science, a Bachelor of Arts in security management, and a Master of Arts in police administration and strategic management. Other courses include a PG Diploma in cyber security and digital forensics, and a PG Diploma in strength and conditioning.

Students at RRU also gain an added advantage in various police and armed forces recruitment. PTI AG ARD ARD