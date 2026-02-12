Govt examining proposal to notify new tourism areas in J-K: Minister Dar

Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government is examining a proposal regarding the notification of new tourism-worthy areas across the Union Territory, Minister for Agriculture Javid Ahmad Dar said on Thursday.

Replying to a question on behalf of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the legislative assembly here, Dar said several prominent locations in Bani constituency of Kathua like Bani town, Lowang and Sarthal are also under consideration of the government for tourism promotion.

Responding to a supplementary question, the minister said the government is committed to taking all necessary steps to strengthen the tourism infrastructure across Jammu division.

“Efforts will be made to establish rest houses and tourist huts at key tourist destinations to enhance facilities for the visitors and promote sustainable tourism,” Dar said.

Under the direction of the chief minister, he said a winter carnival was conducted on February 8 at Bani in Kathua district as part of the government’s broader initiative to promote tourism in the region.

The event was held to showcase the natural beauty, cultural heritage and tourism potential of the area, he said.

The minister reiterated government’s commitment towards exploring and developing new tourist destinations to boost local economy, generate employment and position Jammu and Kashmir as a premier travel destination.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Abdullah, who is also in-charge of tourism department, said his government has undertaken a series of measures to boost tourism in Jammu province, strengthen cyber security infrastructure, and advance heritage conservation efforts.

In his written reply to queries raised by BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi, Abdullah said multiple initiatives have been launched post Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 to restore travellers' confidence and increase tourist footfall.

Under digital outreach, J&K Tourism has intensified marketing of destinations through social media platforms and publicity literature. The department has also participated in 10 dedicated national and international travel marts to showcase attractions and generate visitor interest, he said.

To further promote the region, celebrity familiarisation tours were organised between June 28-30 and July 2-6, 2025, in Jammu Division, he said, adding Bollywood personalities interacted with frontline workers, affected families and stakeholders to generate positive publicity.

Regarding heritage conservation, the chief minister said restoration work at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex in Jammu city is in progress and is expected to be completed in a phased manner within the next three years.

He also said certain heritage sites in Jammu have been declared protected monuments under the Jammu and Kashmir Ancient Monuments Preservation Act.

The chief minister said over Rs 29 crore – Rs 16.19 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 12.81 crore in 2025-26 (till February) – were spent for tourism promotion in Jammu division, compared to over Rs 27.46 crore – Rs 14 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 13.46 crore in 2025-26 (Till February) – in Kashmir division. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK