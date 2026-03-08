Govt exempted conglomerate from paying royalty for excavating minor minerals: Mumbai Cong chief

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Sunday alleged that the Maharashtra government was extending repeated concessions to a prominent conglomerate despite claiming financial strain due to welfare schemes.

In a statement on X, Gaikwad said it was not the government's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme but "Ladka Mitra" (favourite friend) that was draining the state's finances.

She claimed that the Mahayuti government had granted yet another waiver to the Adani Group by exempting it from paying royalty for the excavation of minor minerals to be used for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

Gaikwad also referred to recent remarks by state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik that the government was planning to monetise teakwood properties as the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme had put pressure on the expenditure of other departments.

The Congress leader questioned why the government was granting concessions to the Adani Group despite the financial crunch, saying such decisions raised concerns about the state's financial priorities.

The Congress leader posted a government notification dated February 26, which states that the royalty has been waived on the excavation of minor minerals for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, declaring it a "vital public project".

The notification issued by the Revenue and Forest Departments stated that the waiver has been granted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Minor Mineral Extraction (Development and Regulation) Rules, 2013.

"In exercise of powers under Rule 46 of the said rules, the government hereby notifies that the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) is a vital public project and waives the levy of royalty on excavation of minor minerals extracted and consumed for the development of the said project," the notification said. PTI MR NSK