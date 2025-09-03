Govt exploring options to extend runway at Jakkur Aerodrome, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the government is exploring options to extend the runway at Jakkur Aerodrome and ensure optimal use of the available land for public purposes.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting on the development of the Government Flying Training School and the aerodrome, the chief minister said two proposals are before the government.

"The construction of a flyover nearby has created some hurdles which were not anticipated earlier. The aerodrome occupies more than 200 acres, and there is a need to acquire an additional three acres of land for runway expansion. However, the landowners are unwilling to part with it and the cost is very high," Siddaramaiah said.

He added that the government is also considering how to make better use of the available land.

"The court has directed that the flying school should continue to function. We are reviewing what more can be done within this framework," Siddaramaiah noted. PTI GMS GMS KH