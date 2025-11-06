Govt extends tenure of commission examining SC status for 'converted' communities by 6 months

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Centre has extended by six months the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry set up to examine whether individuals who claim historical Scheduled Caste identity but have converted to religions not covered under existing presidential orders should be granted SC status.

The extension, notified by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will permit the commission to continue its work until April 10, 2026, according to a gazette notification issued on Thursday.

The panel was constituted on October 6, 2022 under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, with a mandate to study claims of SC identity among persons who have shifted to religions other than Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism.

The commission was initially required to submit its report by October 10, 2024, but its term was extended by a year, up to October 10, 2025, following a request for more time. It had now sought an additional extension to finalise its findings and recommendations.

"In exercise of powers under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, the Central Government hereby extends the tenure of the said Commission ... from 11 October 2025 to 10 April 2026," the notification stated.