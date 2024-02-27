Govt failed to fulfil promises given to cotton farmers, women SHGs during elections: Kishore Tiwari

Nagpur, Feb 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Kishore Tiwari on Tuesday alleged that unrest prevails among women self-help groups, cotton farmers and tribals in Yavatmal over unkept poll promises.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari alleged banks are not giving loans to farmers.

He demanded a hike in MSP for cotton in view of the rising production cost.

Tiwari demanded that unpaid loans of women SHGs be waived.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Yavatmal on Wednesday. PTI CLS NSK