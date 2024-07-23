Govt failed to strengthen security network in Jammu region: Cong on spate in terror attacksinc

Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) Expressing concern over the increase in terror incidents in the Jammu region, the Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging this is a result of its "failure" to strengthen the security network.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani during a press conference here also called upon the government to take all necessary measures to control the situation.

In the last 45 days, there have been 15 terror incidents in the Jammu region, resulting in the loss of lives of 10 security personnel, including two officers, as well as nine pilgrims and injuries to 58 others.

"We are deeply concerned about the escalating terror activities in the region. The security situation in Jammu is deteriorating," Wani said and alleged that the government's "failure" to strengthen the security network in time has contributed to the increase in terror activities.

The Congress also announced plans to release a people's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections.

The Supreme Court has directed the central government to conclude the process of conducting the elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by September 30. The polls' schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

Wani also urged the government to ensure timely assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that past elections were successfully held under more challenging circumstances, serving as a message against terrorism.

Wani said promises and commitments made in the "people's manifesto" will be fulfilled promptly.

"For the past decade, the BJP has caused significant hardships and challenges to every segment of society, leading to widespread suffering," he added.

He further said that the Congress would engage with the public to understand their concerns and incorporate their demands in the manifesto.

"We have formed two committees for the Jammu province to engage with residents from various districts and seek suggestions from stakeholders, which will be presented to the manifesto committee chaired by Prof Saifuddin Soz," Wani said.

"Similarly, a sub-committee will be established for the Kashmir province within the next 15 days to discuss the concerns of people from all walks of life," he added.

Wani said the Congress is fully prepared for the assembly elections and called on the party cadre to make adequate preparations.

He stressed on the party's demand for the restoration of statehood to J-K before elections to restore full powers to the people. PTI AB ANB ANB