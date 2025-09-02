Govt felicitates 1,490 SC, ST toppers of class 10 and class 12 exams

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday felicitated 1,490 Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students who were toppers of class 10 and class 12 examinations conducted by 29 state and central boards in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The Dr Ambedkar National Merit Award Ceremony 2025 was held in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar. The award was instituted by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation.

Kumar, who is also the chairman of the Dr Ambedkar Foundation, lauded the achievements of the students, stressing that education was central to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision of social transformation.

"Babasaheb gave the oppressed communities the strength to rise through knowledge. The government remains committed to empowering Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other disadvantaged groups through scholarships, fellowships and targeted welfare schemes," said Kumar.

For the 2021-22 academic year, 367 class 10 and 563 class 12 students were given the award, which included 71 toppers. In 2022-23, 198 class 10 and 362 class 12 students received awards, with 46 toppers recognised.

Each awardee received a one-time cash grant of Rs 60,000 for first position, Rs 50,000 for second, and Rs 40,000 for third. A special prize of Rs 60,000 was also conferred upon the highest-scoring girl student where no girl featured among the top three.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and B L Verma also addressed the gathering, commending the awardees and urging them to uphold the values of equality, fraternity, dignity, and social justice.

"These young achievers are torchbearers of Babasaheb's ideals. Education is the true instrument of empowerment," Athawale said. PTI UZM SKY SKY