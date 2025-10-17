Govt focusing on empowering tribal people to speak up for their rights: President Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the government's Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan is a step towards empowering tribal communities to speak up for their rights and shape their own future, stressing that every tribal village must become self-reliant and self-respecting.

Addressing the "National Conclave on Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan" here, Murmu said the initiative seeks to ensure active participation of tribal communities in the country's development journey and extend the benefits of growth to all tribal regions.

"The tribal people know this is a democratic country; they vote, but they have never learned to demand anything. Whether there is a road in their village or electricity, whatever government facility they receive, they accept it as it is... That is why today the government has to think about them," she said.

Murmu said while some members of the tribal community have become IAS and IPS officers, many still struggle for equal access to houses, schools, roads, electricity and water.

She said the government launched the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan to help tribal people become more aware, assertive and self-reliant and urged them to contribute to making India a developed nation by 2047.

Launched on July 10 by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan aims to train 20 lakh “Aadi Karmayogis”: local officials, youth and volunteers to make governance more responsive and prepare "Village Vision 2030" plans for inclusive tribal development. PTI GVS GVS SKY SKY