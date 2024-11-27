Govt focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Nov 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said the state government is focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism to attract visitors from across the country and the world.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM) at Kaziranga in Assam, Khandu said the future vision for Arunachal Pradesh’s tourism is to position the state as a premier global destination that celebrates its unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage and adventure opportunities.

"We aim to enhance infrastructure, improve connectivity, and develop iconic treks, trails, and festivals that attract domestic and international travellers. By empowering local communities through initiatives like homestays and skill development, and leveraging its diverse ecosystems, Arunachal aspires to become a model for responsible tourism. The vision is not just to boost tourism numbers but to create a lasting impact that benefits the economy, preserves cultural identity, and safeguards the environment for future generations," he said.

Mentioning that the state shares three international borders — 440 km with Myanmar, 1080 km with Tibet and 160 km with Bhutan —, Khandu said considering the state’s sparse population and strategic location, the Army is its biggest partner in developing tourism.

"Under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) launched by the Union Home Ministry to develop border villages, we are partnering with the Army and paramilitary forces to develop our border villages in boosting sustainable tourism," he said.

Khandu added that Arunachal Pradesh offers unparalleled opportunities for adventure enthusiasts—from trekking in pristine landscapes to rafting in untamed rivers.

"We remain committed to our efforts in promoting sustainable tourism, empowering local communities, and fostering a responsible tourism ecosystem," he said.

Khandu said in the last 10 years, the average tourist footfall recorded a 205 per cent increase, which proves that the state has grown leaps and bounds in the tourism sector.

He called upon all stakeholders like tour operators, investors, and influencers to explore Arunachal Pradesh’s potential and partner in developing innovative tourism ventures and assured them of the state’s commitment to providing a supportive environment for sustainable tourism initiatives.

The ITM was inaugurated by the Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Khandu.

Khandu was accompanied by state Tourism Minister P D Sona and his Advisor Mopi Mihu. PTI CORR MNB