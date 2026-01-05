Govt focusing on sustainable urban development amid growing population: HP CM

Shimla, Jan 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state is witnessing a positive transformation, with the government focusing on inclusive and sustainable urban development to meet the challenges of a growing population and urbanisation.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the second phase of the "Citizen Connect Programme" here under the state's flagship initiative "Clean City, Prosperous City".

At the event, the chief minister launched various schemes -- 'Rajiv Gandhi Laghu Dukaandaar Sukh Kalyan Yojana', 15 municipal shared services centres, and nine online citizen services.

He also launched the 'Chief Minister Urban Digital Identity Scheme', an awards scheme under the "Swachhata Survey", central business districts in Hamirpur and Shimla and hydraulic parking facilities of the urban development department.

The chief minister gave settlement letters to small traders and awarded letters to Self-Help Groups under the "Amrit Mitra Scheme".

Urban Local Bodies were also awarded for their exemplary work. The Urban Development department also signed four MoUs in the presence of the chief minister with industrial houses.

While praising the 'Him Seva Facility Portal', Sukhu said that it provides all citizen services through a single platform, calling it a unique initiative nationwide.

The Congress leader also highlighted major urban development projects, including a Rs 400 crore shopping complex at Mandi, a Rs 150 crore city beautification project and a shopping complex in place of an old bus stand in Hamirpur.

"Urban development projects worth Rs 707 crore will be implemented soon, along with additional facilities worth Rs 500 crore in Shimla. Utility ducts will be established across municipal corporations following Shimla's model," Sukhu said.

Speaking about plans for a world-class "Him-Chandigarh" city near Baddi, Sukhu said that the government is strengthening governance, increasing citizen participation and ensuring transparency in urban local bodies.

He noted that 75 strengthened urban local bodies now operate across the state, up from 60 in November 2024.

Highlighting citizen-centric schemes, Sukhu mentioned the Chief Minister Urban Livelihood Guarantee Scheme, providing 120 days of assured employment to the urban poor.

Geographic Information System (GIS) technology is being used for urban planning, revenue growth, tax transparency and property verification, with mapping underway in 36 urban local bodies.

In the interest of small shopkeepers, financial relief measures were also announced, including one-time settlement options for outstanding loans of up to Rs 2 lakh, he said.

"Under this decision, shopkeepers who have outstanding bank loans of up to Rs 1 lakh and whose accounts have been declared Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) will be given a one-time settlement facility of up to Rs 1 lakh," he said.

Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh also highlighted the use of modern technology for efficient service delivery and inclusive urban development.

He said that urban infrastructure in the state was being developed in line with the growing population. "Once new schemes are implemented on the ground, they must be executed efficiently and with dedication to ensure their success," he said. PTI COR SHS