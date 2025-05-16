Govt followed court orders, will continue to do so: MP CM on row over minister Shah's remarks

Bhopal, May 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said his government has followed court orders and will continue to do so over his minister Vijay Shah’s objectionable remarks aimed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The CM’s statement comes amid growing demand for the resignation of Shah, the tribal affairs minister.

The Congress has no moral right to demand minister Shah's resignation, he said, adding that the opposition party should first ask Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down from the post.

“Whatever order the judiciary has given, our government has followed it. Whatever the court says, we will continue to act accordingly,” Yadav told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the Tiranga Yatra launched by the BJP from Roshanpura Square here.

When asked about Congress demanding Shah’s resignation, he said, “Congress will continue to do so. The party should demand (resignation) from (Karnataka CM) Siddaramaiah.” “Congress can only talk. Congress's conduct is that it supported (former Delhi CM Arvind) Kejriwal step by step, even though he went to jail while being the chief minister. Where was Congress at that time? Congress does not even have the right to speak. No one has crossed the limits of shamelessness so much as Congress has done,” he said.

Shah had made the controversial statements during a public event in a rural area in Indore district on Monday without naming Qureshi. Through his comments, Shah tried to present Colonel Sofia as the “sister of terrorists”.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the remarks, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against him.

Following the court order, an FIR was registered against Shah in Indore district on Wednesday night.

Ever since the controversy erupted, the Congress has been demanding Shah's resignation.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti has also demanded Shah’s immediate dismissal from the cabinet.

Col Qureshi gained nationwide prominence after she shared details of ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched by the Indian armed forces, at press conferences along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

After a huge controversy arose over his statement, Shah said if anyone was hurt, he was ready to apologise ten times. He also said that he respected Colonel Qureshi more than he respected his sister. PTI MAS NP NR