Govt forms tribunal to look into ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, J-K

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Centre has constituted a tribunal, consisting of Justice Navin Chawla of the Delhi High Court, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir (JeI) as a banned organisation.

On February 27, the central government had extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir, for five more years for its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government hereby constitutes the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Navin Chawla, Judge, High Court of Delhi, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir (JeI) as an unlawful association," a home ministry notification said.

The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on February 28, 2019.

While extending the ban for five more years, the home ministry said the Jel has been indulging in activities which are prejudicial to internal security and public order and have the potential to disrupt the unity and integrity of the country.

The home ministry has listed 47 cases registered against the JeI and that include an NIA case for collection of funds and used to encourage violent and secessionist activities.

The funds were also used by the active cadres and members of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other terrorist organisations through a well-established network of their cadres to organise violent protests, create public unrest and communal disharmony, thus creating a sense of fear and insecurity in Jammu and Kashmir and all over the country, the home ministry said.