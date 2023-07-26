Govt formulates policies, principals implement changes at ground level: Education Minister Atishi

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Principals are responsible for implementing changes at the ground level in the schools while the government works as support staff, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

Addressing principals of Delhi government-run schools, she also underscored the significance of the Deshbhakti Curriculum in cultivating a growth mindset and positive habits among the students.

She said, "Principals are responsible for implementing changes at the ground level in the schools and the students' lives while the government and the education department work as support staff." The minister added, "The government formulates policies, provides resources and sets the vision but it is the principals who turn those changes into reality." Atishi on Wednesday interacted with the principals of Delhi government schools to determine the goals and strategies for the current academic session. The event -- at the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya in Kalkaji -- witnessed the participation of more than 250 principals from Delhi government schools.

The education minister also asked the principals to set a minimum benchmark regarding infrastructure, cleanliness, classroom aesthetics and the level of education for their schools.

"It is the responsibility of school principals to set a minimum benchmark for their schools and ensure that no child's learning level falls below that line," she said.

Atishi will interact with more than 1,000 principals of Delhi government schools in the next few days. PTI ABU SZM