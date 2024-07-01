Govt fully committed to improving health infrastructure: PM Modi on Doctor's Day

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) On the occasion of Doctor's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India and ensuring doctors get the widespread respect they deserve.

July 1 is observed as the National Doctor's Day to commemorate Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned doctor who served as West Bengal chief minister too, and whose birth and death anniversary fall on this day.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Greetings on #Doctors Day. This is a day to honour the incredible dedication and compassion of our healthcare heroes. They can navigate the most challenging complexities with remarkable skill." "Our Government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India and ensuring doctors get the widespread respect they deserve," he said.

In another post on X, the prime minister hailed chartered accountants for their "vital role" in shaping the country's economic landscape.

"Happy Chartered Accountants Day! CAs play a vital role in shaping our economic landscape. Their expertise and strategic insights are beneficial for businesses and individuals alike," Modi said.

"They also contribute significantly to economic growth and stability. They are equally integral to our financial well-being," he said.