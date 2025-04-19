Govt-funded study proposes incentive-based plan to tackle Ganga's 'ghost gear' crisis

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) In a bid to combat escalating plastic pollution in the Ganga, a government-funded study has proposed a "cash-for-nets" scheme aimed at incentivising fishers to return worn-out or abandoned fishing nets.

These abandoned, lost or discarded synthetic nets -- referred to as "ghost gear" -- pose a severe, long-term threat to aquatic ecosystems.

Conducted over five years by the Wildlife Institute of India, the study forms part of the long-term conservation initiative -- Planning and Management for Aquatic Species Conservation and Maintenance of Ecosystem Services in the Ganga River Basin for a Clean Ganga.

Based on extensive riverine and socioeconomic surveys, the study recorded 72 incidents of aquatic species becoming entangled in fishing gear -- both active and abandoned. The researchers documented fishing gear and materials every five kilometres along the river.

For the socioeconomic survey, 150 key informant interviews, 10 focal group discussions with fishers, and personal observations were used.

The 'vulnerable' Indian flapshell turtle accounted for the highest number of entanglements with 21, followed by the 'critically endangered' gharial with 11.

However, the study cautioned that these figures likely underrepresented the actual scale as it was limited to incidents observed during the brief survey window (30 days per year) or reported by local communities.

Approximately 40 per cent of the respondents reported witnessing aquatic species trapped in ghost gear.

Low level of education among fishing communities was identified as a key barrier to awareness and access to information about the environmental and economic impact of ghost gear.

The report also pointed out systemic shortfalls -- none of the 20 block and panchayat offices surveyed across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal had the infrastructure to collect, store or recycle ghost gear.

The abandoned nets can take up to 600 years to decompose, continuing to entangle fish, turtles and other riverine species long after their use.

As they degrade, they break down into microplastics, polluting the food chain and further deteriorating water quality.

Pollution levels were found to be particularly severe in West Bengal, where more than 4,600 abandoned nets were documented in a single survey area.

"The highest concentration of fishing nets was observed in the lower stretches of the river, with West Bengal (4,690) leading, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2,131), Bihar (1,194), and Jharkhand (191)," according to the report.

With nearly 30 lakh fishers relying on the Ganga for their livelihoods, the study underscored a critical knowledge gap.

Despite being directly affected by the problem, most fishers are unaware of the long-term damage caused by abandoned gear.

While about 80 per cent of the respondents admitted to having lost fishing gear, only 25 per cent understood the environmental consequences of "ghost nets".

The study also highlighted economic pressures -- poverty, a lack of alternative livelihoods and rising demand -- exacerbating unsustainable fishing practices.

"The cost of fishing gear plays a crucial role in usage patterns. Traditional gear with larger mesh sizes is more expensive. Therefore, lowering the cost of sustainable, natural fibre-based alternatives and offering incentives could encourage eco-friendly practices," the Wildlife Institute of India said in its study report.

The proposed "cash-for-nets" scheme suggests rewarding fishers for depositing worn-out or abandoned nets to designated collection points, potentially managed through the existing network of fair price shops. The nets would then be transferred to block-level processing units and subsequently consolidated at the district level.

Identified recycling partners appointed by the government would collect the nets for upcycling and recycling.

The model calls for a multi-stakeholder, multi-tiered approach backed by robust policy measures to create strong upstream and downstream linkages.

Beyond one-time payments, the initiative proposes a rewards-based system -- fishers who responsibly use nets could access subsidised rates for replacements -- tracked through biometric IDs.

The longer a net is appropriately used, the greater the subsidy on its replacement -- promoting both economic and ecological benefits.

The plan also envisions broader community participation.

The Wildlife Institute of India suggested involving self-help groups (SHGs) in the collection, sorting and recycling process, creating income opportunities while supporting river conservation.

The revenue generated from recycling would be reinvested into local cleanup and sustainability initiatives, forming a self-reinforcing funding cycle.

While the model presents logistical and implementation challenges, including training, infrastructure and market development for recycled products, officials remain cautiously optimistic about its potential to address one of the Ganga's most persistent ecological threats.

The research was among several key documents unveiled on a new portal launched by the Union Jal Shakti ministry this week to promote access to ecological data and conservation insights.

The article was published in September in Frontiers Media SA, a peer-reviewed, open access and scientific journal. PTI UZM UZM SZM SZM