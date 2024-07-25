Govt gave shells in name of peanuts in budget, says RJD MP Manoj Jha

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A day after Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge commented that Bihar and Andhra Pradesh got "pakoda and jalebi" in the budget, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Thursday said the government has actually given "shells in the name of peanuts". Asked about Kharge's remarks on the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, Jha said, "I will talk to Kharge ji, and also say it in the House, they (government) have given shells in the name of peanuts". Kharge on Wednesday said Bihar and Andhra Pradesh got "pakoda and jalebi" on their plates while other states got nothing as he raised the issue of alleged discrimination meted out to opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said the budget is "political", and Uttar Pradesh has been overlooked in the budget. "If there was no politics, why would Andhra, Bihar get special packages? Uttar Pradesh made BJP win from so many seats, yet they did not give any special package to UP," Yadav said. Rashtriya Lok Dal leader and Union Minister Jayant Choudhary, however, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the leaders' allegations in the House. "Finance minister will reply to it in the House. This is not the first time some states are mentioned, or some schemes are mentioned. Nirmala ji is an experienced finance minister, she named some states, no one should be jealous," he said.

Sitharaman on Tuesday announced significant financial measures for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, ruled by key NDA allies -- Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP -- which are providing critical support to the BJP-led government at the Centre. Announcing a host of developmental projects, the finance minister proposed a total outlay of over Rs 60,000 crore for various projects in Bihar, which is due for assembly polls next year, and Rs 15,000 crore this fiscal for the development of Andhra Pradesh's capital city, a dream project of Chief Minister Naidu. PTI AO BHJ AO BHJ BHJ