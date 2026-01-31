Govt has created environment that offers ample employment opportunities for youth: CM Bhajanlal

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the state government has created an environment that offers ample employment opportunities for the youth, promotes welfare of the poor and improves the lives of farmers.

Addressing a public meeting at a Gram Utthan Shivir in the Tonk district, Sharma said the camps are being organised across every girdawar circle in the state to create awareness about government schemes and ensure quick resolution of problems faced by eligible beneficiaries.

He said significant work is being carried out through these camps for the welfare of farmers and livestock rearers.

So far, 941 Gram Utthan Shivirs have been organised across the state, under which lakhs of rural residents have benefitted, he said.

Referring to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), Sharma said it guarantees 125 days of employment in rural areas and will support sustainable development work related to water security, infrastructure and livelihood enhancement.

He said the use of technology will ensure transparency and timely payment to workers.

"The country has witnessed unprecedented changes since 2014 under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and focused efforts have been made for the welfare of farmers, youth, women and workers," he said.

PHED Minister Kanhaiya Lal, Minister of State for Energy Heeralal Nagar, local MLA Ramsahay Verma and other public representatives and officials were present at the event.