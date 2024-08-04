Govt has incorporated employees' suggestions in revised Budget: Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said keeping in mind the interests of the state's employees and pensioners, the government has made provisions by incorporating their suggestions in the revised state Budget 2024-25, he said.

Sharma was addressing the thanksgiving meeting on budget announcements for state employees and pensioners at the chief minister's residence on Sunday.

In a statement, he said the state government is committed to the interests of the employees and their families.

He said pensioners are a source of inspiration for society. The experience and knowledge of pensioners is an invaluable asset for the development of the state.

The chief minister said the state government has made many important announcements in this Budget for the welfare of employees and pensioners like salary discrepancy reform, increase in maximum gratuity amount, increase in pension, and improvement in medical facilities.

He said that in the state, there is a facility of pension at an increased rate for those above 75 years of age. Now, the state government has also announced an additional 5 per cent allowance for pensioners between 70 and 75 years.

Also, in accordance with the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, family pension will be available at an increased rate for 10 years in case of death of personnel while in service after April 1, 2024.

The chief Minister alleged the previous government made "tempting announcements" without Budget provision keeping only the elections in mind. PTI AG MNK MNK