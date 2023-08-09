Govt has no answers to Rahul Gandhi’s questions, trying to malign him by putting women in front: Wadettiwar

Nagpur, Aug 9 (PTI) The government has no answers to the questions raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and it tried to malign him by putting women in the front, said Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The Congress MLA was speaking to the media at the Press Club, Nagpur.

To a query on BJP women MPs alleging that Gandhi behaved in an “indecent manner” by apparently blowing a flying kiss in Parliament, Wadettiwar said, “They had no answers to the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi. Besides, Rahul Gandhi is not a new Member of Parliament or new to politics.” Wadettiwar said “they" tried to divert the issues raised by Gandhi.

“They tried to malign Rahul Gandhi by putting women in the front. However, the people of the country will give them a befitting reply,” he said.

Advertisment

In his speech during a debate on the no-confidence motion, Gandhi on Wednesday launched a broadside against the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the violence in Manipur.

Gandhi, in his first comments in the House after the restoration of his membership, said that the politics of the BJP has “murdered Bharat Mata” in Manipur and called members of the ruling party “traitors”.

Wadettiwar also expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, will get 45 of 60 assembly seats in Vidarbha. Maharashtra has 288 seats in the assembly and is currently governed by the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and an NCP faction under Ajit Pawar.

Advertisment

Wadettiwar, who recently became the leader of opposition in the assembly, said many surveys in Maharashtra have indicated that the MVA will return to power in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport earlier, the Congress leader responded to a query about cabinet expansion in Maharashtra.

“I feel they want to continue this discussion (cabinet expansion) up to Vidhan Sabha as well as Lok Sabha elections because the disgruntled lot (of MLAs) is huge. The Shinde faction and a big group of the BJP are also upset,” he said.

Lok Sabha polls and the assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held next year. PTI CLS NR