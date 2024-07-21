Govt has no plans to import milk powder, opposition making false claims: Amit Shah

Pune, Jul 21 (PTI) Union minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre has no plans to import milk powder and accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of spreading false information.

Speaking at the BJP’s Maharashtra convention in Pune, Shah, who holds the home and cooperation portfolios, said an old, undated notification was doing the rounds and MVA had cited it to claim that the government was planning to import milk powder.

“Even I got confused and called up Piyush Goyal (commerce minister), who told me that this was not our decision but that of Sharad Pawar. Don’t be confused. The circular was made by them," said the senior BJP leader.

Asserting that there was no such plan, he said, “In the last ten years, not even one kg of milk powder was imported. In the next five years, not even one gram of milk powder will be imported. These people want to create fake narratives to win elections." During his address, Shah also mounted a scathing attack on the NCP (SP) chief and dubbed him the “leader of corruption” in the country. PTI MR NR