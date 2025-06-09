Govt has stopped talking about present, now selling dreams of 2047: Rahul

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The Modi government's 11 years have witnessed no accountability but only propaganda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Monday and said the Centre has stopped talking about the present and is now selling dreams of 2047.

Gandhi's attack on the government came after at least four passengers were killed and six injured after falling off a moving and overcrowded local train in Maharashtra's Thane district.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "While the Modi government is celebrating 11 years of 'service', the reality of the country is reflected in the tragic news coming from Mumbai – several people died after falling from a train." Indian Railways is the backbone of the lives of crores of people, but today it has become a symbol of insecurity, congestion and chaos, he alleged.

"11 years of Modi government = no accountability, no change, only propaganda. The government has stopped talking about 2025 and is now selling dreams of 2047," Gandhi said.

"Who will look into what the country is facing today? I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," he said.

The train incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the train was going towards Kasara, a police official said.

The incident occurred probably after commuters hanging from the footboard of two overcrowded trains and their backpacks brushed against each other as the trains passed in opposite directions, railway officials said without confirming the number of fatalities. PTI ASK ASK DV DV