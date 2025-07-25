Govt hiding behind technicalities on electoral roll revision discussion in Parliament: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said the government is not clarifying whether there will be a discussion in Parliament on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar or not and is "hiding behind technical reasons".

Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi made the remarks after Speaker Om Birla held a meeting of senior leaders of political parties, where it was decided that the House will function smoothly from Monday onwards.

"We didn't raise the Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor issue in the House as we had demanded that PM Narendra Modi should be in the House during that, but he is abroad and it's not possible," Gogoi told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"We were demanding that the Bihar SIR be discussed in the House, but the government is not clarifying whether this issue will be discussed in the House or not. They are hiding behind technical reasons," he said.

Gogoi said the government is giving the excuse that if the electoral process is underway and is being carried out by the Elections Commission, then who will respond to the questions.

"I would like to inform them that the Constitution provides solutions for everything. It depends only on the intentions of the government...," he said.

The opposition has been protesting in both houses of Parliament against SIR, alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at disenfranchising voters in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.