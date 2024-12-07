Govt hospitals in Amritsar in 'pathetic condition', Cong MP Aujla tells Punjab health minister

Amritsar, Dec 7 (PTI) Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla met Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Saturday and apprised him of the "pathetic condition" of government hospitals here and sought an immediate intervention of the Centre to improve the facilities.

The Amritsar MP said there was a need for a state-of-the-art cancer institute here in view of an increasing number of patients suffering from the deadly disease.

Despite the ever-increasing number of cancer patients, the State Cancer Institute built in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital Complex has not been fully started yet, he claimed.

In a statement, Aujla told state health minister Singh, who was here for the launch of 'TB-Mukt Abhiyan', that the condition of TB Hospital and ESI Hospital was pathetic and despite highlighting it in writing multiple times, the government was not paying attention.

"The condition of the city's big hospital Guru Nanak Dev Hospital is very pathetic, due to which patient care and health service is getting affected. Immediate intervention is required to improve the facilities and infrastructure.

"There is a dire need to urgently make a proposal for Amritsar and seek the establishment of an AIIMS to meet the healthcare needs of the city and surrounding areas," the Congress MP said.

He alleged the sewage system was in a worrying condition, posing a serious threat to public health. "This system needs to be improved immediately to prevent the spread of diseases." "The ESI hospital is facing serious challenges like shortage of X-ray sheets, malfunctioning of machines and non-availability of medical supplies. Urgent attention is required to address these problems," Aujla said. PTI JMS CHS NSD NSD