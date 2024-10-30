Govt hospitals in Bengaluru gear up to treat burn injuries during Deepavali

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Arrangements have been made to tackle any firecracker related injuries, during Deepavali, at the city's government run Victoria and Minto hospitals.

According to officials, there will be dedicated 24x7 working doctors and staff at Victoria Hospital for bruns management and in case of emergency surgeries, doctors and staff are available at all times. There is also a dedicated burns unit and a separate block for exclusive cracker burns cases.

"Hospital and burns unit are well prepared with equipment and materials needed in case of any mass casualty. Separate section for the admission of cracker burns cases with individual care given to each patient. Separate Plastic Surgery unit and personnel are present for acute burn care. There are also separate cabins and beds for individual burns cases to reduce cross contamination." ICU facilities with ventilator have been made available for critical patients with cracker burns.

Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Minto Ophthalmic hospital has been rendering Emergency medical and surgical treatment 24x7 to firecracker injury patients seen during Deepavali festival. A team of doctors including specialists have been made available round the clock to facilitate treatment of such patients.

"There is a dedicated firecracker injury ward with 10 male beds, 10 female beds and 15 beds for children, a total of 35 beds have been made available for such patients requiring inpatient treatment. If surgey is needed in any such patients, facilities have been made available in the operation theatre in the same block," an official said.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute has also issued an advisory on the directives to be followed in case of any injury due to firecrackers.

"In case burns were caused by fire crackers, let cool water run over the affected area until the burning stops. Do not apply ointments or cream which are not prescribed by doctors, since these may hold in heat and cause further damage," it stated.

According to the advisory, cover the injured area with a clean, dry cloth or bandage. Seek medical attention immediately when an area larger than the size of the palm is affected, when the burn extends beyond the skin, or when the eyes are involved.

"If a body part like a finger or a hand is directly hit by an exploding firecracker, cover the affected part with a clean cloth, try to stop the bleeding by putting pressure on it, and immediately bring the patient to the emergency room," it added. PTI AMP ROH