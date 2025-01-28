Govt ignoring our voice: Participants of long march seeking justice for deceased Dalit protester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 28 (PTI) The participants of the long march, taken out to seek justice for Dalit man Somnath Suryawanshi who died in judicial custody in Maharashtra's Parbhani, said they were compelled to protest as their voice was not being heard by the government.

The long march, which set out from Parbhani city on January 17, will culminate in Mumbai between February 17 and 20, the organisers have said.

Suryawanshi died in judicial custody of Parbhani police, days after he was arrested in connection with violence over the desecration of the glass-encased replica of the Constitution in the city on December 10, 2024.

Sanjiwani Bharade, who is participating in the more than 500-km march, said, "The government has not taken any cognizance of our demands. We are seeking justice for Somanth Suryavanshi who was allegedly beaten to death in Parbhani last month by the police. As our voice is not heard, we are going to Mumbai on foot." The participants of the march on Monday took an overnight halt in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar before continuing their journey towards the state capital.

"We have so far walked 230 km. During our protest march taken out last month in Parbhani against the desecration of the Constitution, some youth entered it and created chaos. The police later carried out a combing operation and thrashed those who were not involved," Bharade said.

The youth from our families were beaten up by the police. Somnath Suryavanshi was beaten to death merely for video-shooting the police while they were thrashing others, she alleged.

"We are going to Mumbai with a demand for action against the policemen who beat up Suryavanshi. Action should also be taken against the man who vandalised the Constitution's replica," she said.

Nobody from the government came to meet us since the march began, she alleged.

Sushilabai Nisarg (65), another participant, said, "Although the march is tiring, we are firm on heading to Mumbai. This government forced us to take out this march because no one heard our voice. Women of age 70-75 are also walking with us and we are firm to go to Mumbai," she said. PTI AW NP