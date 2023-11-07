Govt implementing several schemes for welfare of poor and needy: Khattar

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the BJP-led government is implementing several schemes for the welfare of the poor and needy.

"We have started giving benefits of schemes to the last mile citizens so that they can come into the mainstream and live a prosperous life. The government has simplified the lives of the poor and needy by providing them with timely assistance," Khattar said, while holding a key meeting with prominent citizens of Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts at his official residence here.

According to an official statement, Khattar said that prominent citizens have a significant place in the society.

"They are like a bridge between the government and the public; hence they should make the public aware of the welfare schemes run by the government so that more and more eligible people can take advantage of them," he said.

"As soon as we took over the government, the first thing we did was to bring e-governance in government system, thereby making every process online. Due to this, all the work started getting done quickly and also brought transparency, which made the life of the public easier.

"Earlier people had to visit government offices and take the help of middlemen for small tasks, but our government changed all these systems and implemented an online system," he said.

He said that the present state government has worked to take the state forward from the point of view of development.

"Following the slogan of 'Haryana Ek – Haryanvi Ek', we have ensured uniform development of every assembly constituency," he said. PTI SUN CK