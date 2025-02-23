Govt in talks with private investors to boost skiing infra at Gulmarg: J-K CM Omar

Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sunday said the government is in talks with some private investors to enhance the infrastructure at the famous skiing destination of Gulmarg.

The chief minister also said a helicopter would be available throughout the year in Gulmarg for heli-skiing and safari.

"We are in talks with some private investors who are ready to create more skiing infrastructure in Gulmarg. Talks are on and if there is a good proposal which would create new infrastructure, we will work on it," Abdullah told reporters at the hill station in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

He said some other plans were underway by the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation to develop new cable car projects.

"This year, we have not had much snow. But, still, skiers are enjoying here and from today, heli-skiing will start. They can also have a tour of the scenic beauty in a helicopter. This time, the helicopter will be available throughout the year and people can now enjoy the helicopter safari in Gulmarg as well," he said.

On the conduct of the Khelo India Games which were postponed due to lack of snowfall, Abdullah said the government was not in a position to make an announcement on them yet.

The Khelo India Games were scheduled to be held from February 22.

"There is a hope of fresh snowfall over three days from February 26. After that, experts of the Ski Federation will visit, they will examine the slopes and if they feel there is much snow to hold the games, then we will announce the dates.

"I would want the games to be held in the first week of March then, because otherwise, the temperature will rise and it will be difficult to hold them this year then," he added.

To another question about the upcoming Muslims' fasting month, the chief minister said he would soon take a meeting to review the preparations for the Ramadan. PTI SSB KVK KVK