Govt in touch with External Affairs Ministry to ensure Goan diaspora's safety in West Asia: CM

Panaji, Mar 9 (PTI) As the US-Israel-Iran conflict rages, the Goa government is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of the Goan diaspora in the region, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by BJP MLAs Michael Lobo and Ulhas Tuenkar during the ongoing Budget session, Sawant said the state government is maintaining a cautious watch on the developments following the conflict involving Israel, the United States and Iran that began on February 28.

Israel and the US launched coordinated attacks on Iranian facilities and infrastructure 10 days ago. Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes against several US allies in the region, including United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The CM maintained that a significant Goan diaspora resides in these Gulf countries with the largest concentration in the UAE.

"The Government of Goa is concerned about the evolving situation in the Arabian (Persian) Gulf and is maintaining a cautious watch while liaising with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)," Sawant told the House.

Clarifying the reference made in the motion, the Chief Minister clarified there are no "Goan nationals" in the Gulf region, but members of the Goan NRI and diaspora community residing there.

Sawant assured the House that all possible support would be extended to the Goan diaspora through coordination with the MEA and Indian missions in the Gulf to ensure their safety and security.

Admitting that the situation in the conflict-ridden region remains volatile, he insisted there was no need for panic some flights and transport facilities remain operational for movement of people from Gulf countries.

The Indian embassies in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have already issued advisories for Indian nationals residing in West Asia, Sawant stated.

The CM further said the state government is awaiting directions from the Centre regarding issues related to essential supplies such as fuel or evacuation of Indians from the Gulf region.