Govt Information Department's Facebook page has become Cong's propaganda platform: Himachal BJP

Shimla, Dec 16 (PTI) Accusing the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of targeting small fish and leaving the big ones in its campaign against drug abuse, especially chitta (adulterated heroin), the BJP on Tuesday questioned why the big drug dealers are not being caught and only small-time offenders being are being apprehended to grab "media headlines".

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, BJP state spokesperson Sandeepani Bhardwaj said that the Congress party is not fighting a real battle against drug abuse, but is only trying to polish its image through superficial programmes and theatrics.

He alleged that some leaders of the Congress party themselves are "patrons of the drug trade" and until strict action is taken against them, the fight against drugs will remain limited to empty slogans.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government over a post on the official Facebook page of Department of Information and Public Relations, Himachal Pradesh, he said that it is completely inappropriate, reprehensible and against government norms for a constitutional and government department to launch a political attack on the BJP through social media.

The post was related to the Chitta Awareness Walkathon held in Hamirpur, which targeted the BJP by saying that the previous BJP government did not intend to take action against drugs. PTI BPL MNK MNK