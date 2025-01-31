Govt initiated historic measures to ensure defence of country's borders: Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The government has taken 'historic" initiatives to ensure defence of India's borders and internal security, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

In an address to a joint sitting of Parliament, she also said that "highly encouraging results" were seen in achieving self-reliance, especially in the defence sector.

"To ensure defence of the country's borders and internal security, the government has undertaken historic initiatives," she said.

"From Make in India, we have transitioned to Make for the World, which is also generating new employment opportunities across the country," Murmu said.

"In a historic moment, two warships and a submarine built in India were recently commissioned into the Indian Navy," she said.

The President said India is strengthening self-reliance and self-employment by establishing the defence industrial corridor and promoting defence start-ups.

"Along with securing the borders, the development of border areas is also a key component of our strategy," she said.

Murmu said roads in border areas, along with "modern infrastructure like the Atal Tunnel, Sela Tunnel, and Sonamarg Tunnel, have enhanced both defence capabilities and tourism".

The Vibrant Villages Programme has been launched in the country's first villages located along the border, she added.