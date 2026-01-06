Govt initiates measures to make Telangana role model in EV adoption: Minister Prabhakar

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday said the state government is initiating several measures to promote EV adoption, including encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles and improving charging infrastructure.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly during Question Hour, he said, the state government is considering a proposal to purchase EVs, up to 25-50 per cent of the total vehicles procured by it, he said.

"The government is committed to checking pollution and promoting EVs as a progressive measure. We are also trying to raise people's awareness to make Telangana a role model in the country in EV policy," he said.

To promote EV adoption, the state government had announced a 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees on the purchase of electric vehicles. Other states followed the model, he said. He said about one lakh electric vehicles were sold in the state over the past year.

The government is implementing the EV policy despite a loss of revenue of Rs 900 crore. The companies were urged to provide a 20 per cent subsidy to government employees in the purchase of EVs, he said.

The government is also considering measures to make schools, companies in IT, pharma and other sectors adopt EV, he said. Under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, 575 electric buses are being operated in the state, while another 2,800 electric buses would be introduced soon.

The government has introduced a vehicle scrap policy under which vehicle owners would be incentivised.

The government is expanding the charging infrastructure, including in gated communities, through REDCO, tourist destinations, restaurants and district collectorates, Prabhakar said.

He suggested that the MLAs can set an example for EV adoption by using electric vehicles in their constituencies. PTI SJR SJR ADB