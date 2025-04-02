Govt intends to organise addl pension adalats to redress long-standing grievances: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the government intends to organise additional pension adalats to redress long-standing grievances in future.

The objective of the pension adalat is to provide on-the-spot resolution of unresolved and chronic grievances received in CPENGRAMS (Centralised Pensioners Grievance Redress And Monitoring System), he said.

"Yes sir, the government intends to organise additional pension adalats to redress long-standing pension-related grievances in the future," Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

After giving advance notice to all stakeholders, involving the Head of Office (HOO), Pay and Account Office (PAO), Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO), pension disbursing bank etc., the representative of the pensioner are called on a common platform for resolution of the grievances across the table, he said.

Most of the cases taken up in pension adalats are resolved on the spot, the minister of state for personnel said.

Due follow-up with the respective ministry/department is carried out and action taken reports are sought for cases that are resolved, he added.

Singh said the unresolved cases are revisited and their status is considered before holding the next pension adalat.

A total of 6,964 cases have been taken up during pension adalats held between 2020 and so far this year, of which 4,944 were resolved, he added.