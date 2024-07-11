Govt invites applications for awards to institutions empowering Persons with Disabilities

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The government has invited applications for the 2024 national awards for institutions working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

The awards are conferred by the Union social justice and empowerment ministry's department of empowerment of persons with disabilities on December 3 of every year.

It coincides with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, according to an official statement.

These awards aim to honour individuals, institutions, organisations, and state and district authorities for their exceptional work in empowering persons with disabilities, it said. PTI UZM ANB ANB