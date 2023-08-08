Govt invites applications for Chief Information Commissioner post

New Delhi: The Centre has sought applications from eligible candidates for the post of the Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission (CIC).

Transparency watchdog CIC is headed by the Chief Information Commissioner and can have a maximum 10 Information Commissioners.

At present, Y K Sinha is working as the Chief Information Commissioner. He is due to complete his tenure in early October, an official said.

"It is proposed to appoint the Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission," an order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry said.

Persons who have attained the age of 65 years shall not be eligible for appointment, it said.

The Right to Information (RTI) Act provides that the Information Commissioner shall be a person of eminence in public life with wide knowledge and experience in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass-media or administration and governance.

Persons fulfilling the criteria and interested for appointment to the post of Chief Information Commissioner may send their particulars in a prescribed proforma up to 5 pm, August 29, 2023, said the order dated August 7.

"Persons, who are serving under the state/central government or any other organisation, should send their particulars through proper channel (administrative ministry/department/state/UTs) only before the due date," it added.

The Personnel Ministry had in December last year sought applications from eligible candidates to fill six posts of Information Commissioners in the CIC.

At present, there are four Information Commissioners in the Commission against the sanctioned strength of ten.