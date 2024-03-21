New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The government has invited feedback and suggestions on its draft accessibility guidelines for the banking sector with the aim to ensure that banking services are accessible to all, including persons with disabilities.

Advertisment

The draft rules by the Department of Disabilities Affairs covered various aspects of physical infrastructure, automated machines, digital platforms, and training initiatives within the banking sector.

By providing detailed specifications and requirements, the guidelines said it aims to create an environment that is welcoming and accommodating to individuals with diverse abilities.

According to the draft guidelines, banks are required to ensure that their information or service counters are accessible to all users.

Advertisment

This includes provisions for wheelchair users, individuals of short stature, and those with sensory disabilities.

Specific measures such as tactile guiding indicators, adjustable counter heights, and hearing enhancement systems are mandated to facilitate seamless access.

Noting that well-designed ramps are deemed crucial for providing accessible mobility within banking premises, the draft outline specifications for ramp gradients, widths, surface finishes, and safety features to ensure safe and convenient access for individuals with mobility challenges.

Advertisment

Accessibility provisions for ATMs and self-service machines are detailed extensively in the guidelines. These include levelled entrances, tactile ground surface indicators, audio support for all information, and proper positioning to facilitate maneuverability for wheelchair users.

Recognising the importance of digital inclusion, the guidelines mandate that banking websites and digital documents be designed to be accessible to users with disabilities.

Features such as text alternatives for images, keyboard navigation, adjustable text sizes, and audio support are emphasized to ensure equal access to online banking services.

To enhance service delivery, bank staff are required to undergo formal training on interacting with customers and employees with disabilities. The training aims to equip staff with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide support effectively and sensitively.

The government has invited feedback and suggestions on the proposed guidelines from the general public and stakeholders by April 20. PTI UZM SMN