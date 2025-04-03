Govt is eyeing Waqf land, may turn to temple trust properties next: Uddhav

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday claimed that the Union government has its eye on the land of the Waqf boards, and it may turn its attention to the land of temples, churches and gurudwaras next.

His party opposed the BJP's fraudulent stand on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and "its ploy to take away (Waqf) land and give it to its industrialist friends," Thackeray said at a press conference here, hours after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.

"The concern about the Muslim community shown by the BJP and its allies supporting the bill will put Pakistan founder (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah to shame," he said.

His remarks came as the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde sought to corner the Sena (UBT) for `abandoning' Hindutva and the ideals of party founder Bal Thackeray in not supporting the Waqf (Amendment) bill.

"You are eyeing Waqf land, but temple trusts, churches, gurudwaras too have land. You may be eyeing us (lands of Hindu temples) as well. The bill was brought just for land. We have opposed this sham," said the former Maharashtra chief minister.

"If the Waqf bill is for the betterment of the Muslim community, who has abandoned Hindutva (by bringing it in)," Thackeray asked.

"What has the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to do with Hindutva? How will Hindus benefit from this?" he further said.

Thackeray, however, admitted that the bill has some good elements, and said his party will not support negative politics. "There should be transparency," he added.

The BJP has won a third term at the Centre and things are going well, yet it is raking up Hindu-Muslim issues, he said, alleging that the saffron party's policy is to create a divide, orchestrate fights, and rule.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have told the country about the impending danger of US tariffs and the steps being taken to mitigate it. Both houses of Parliament should have set aside all other business and held discussions on the impact of US tariffs on India, Thackeray said.

Thackeray also dared the BJP to remove the green colour from its party flag if it disliked Muslims.

When the Shiv Sena-BJP combine was in power in the state from 1995 to 1999, his father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray had told then chief minister Manohar Joshi and deputy CM Gopinath Munde to give additional FSI to places of worship, he said.

"You were a kid then. Do not teach us about Bal Thackeray's ideals," Uddhav Thackeray said, attacking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who had targeted him for `abandoning' Hindutva ideology.

Thackeray also denied the suggestion that his party decided to oppose the Waqf bill due to pressure from the ally Congress. PTI PR KRK