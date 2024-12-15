Govt is prepared to introduce law to prevent violence against doctors, says CM Atishi

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The AAP government will always stand with the doctors and is prepared to introduce a law to prevent violence against them if needed, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Addressing the annual conference of the Delhi State Medical Association as the chief guest, the chief minister emphasised the critical role the doctors play in the society not just as healthcare providers but also as sources of trust and emotional support.

"At times, we hear about incidents of violence against the doctors. If such a need arises in Delhi, the government will bring in a Doctors Protection Act to address these concerns," she said.

Highlighting the government's inclusive approach, Atishi stated that policies for healthcare professionals have always encompassed both government and private sector doctors.

Advertisment

She recalled how the Delhi government awarded a Rs 1 crore honorarium to doctors, nurses and blood bank staff from both sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic, recognising them as COVID warriors.

"Doctors not only provide treatment but also emotional support to families during challenging times. They are a source of trust and faith for the society and the government will continue to stand with them," Atishi said.

The chief minister also assured the Delhi Medical Association of the government's continued commitment to resolving the issues faced by the doctors.

Advertisment

"We involve both government and private sector doctors in policymaking. A doctor is a doctor and their voice must be included in decisions affecting healthcare," she said.

Responding to concerns about violence against the doctors, Atishi said, "Cases of disrespect or violence in hospitals are unacceptable. The government is committed to taking all necessary steps, including bringing its own Doctors Protection Act if required." She also highlighted the government's health initiatives such as Mohalla Clinics, upgraded facilities in the government hospitals and reduced CAT ambulance response times, reiterating that healthcare and education remain the AAP government's top priorities.

"Health and education are investments in our country's future. We are committed to providing the best healthcare to the people of Delhi and expect the doctors to continue serving with the same dedication," she added. PTI NSM AS AS