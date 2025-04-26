Govt issues advisory to media on coverage of defence operations

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) of India issued an advisory on Saturday, urging all media channels to refrain from broadcasting live coverage of defence operations and the movement of security forces.

The directive comes in the wake of heightened tensions in the region following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, earlier this week.

The advisory, addressed to all media channels, emphasised the critical need to protect sensitive information during ongoing security operations.

“In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to other related operations,” the ministry stated in its two-page document.

It specifically highlighted the risks posed by real-time coverage, which could inadvertently disclose strategic details to adversaries, undermining the safety of security forces and the integrity of operations.

The directive references recent events in the Kashmir Valley, particularly the April 22, 2025, attack in Pahalgam, where armed militants opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 26 people in one of the deadliest assaults in the region in recent years.

The MIB advisory also draws lessons from past incidents, such as the 2019 Pulwama attack, where a suicide bomber killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. Media coverage during that incident was heavily criticised for allegedly aiding militants by revealing security movements, as noted in historical accounts on Wikipedia.

Similar concerns were raised after the 2016 Uri attack, which claimed 19 soldiers, and the 2017 Lethpora attack, which killed five security personnel, both near the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. These events underscored the need for stricter media regulations during sensitive operations.

The advisory mandated that all TV channels adhere to Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks Rules, which prohibits content that jeopardises national security, a regulation reinforced through the 2021 and 2025 amendments, as detailed on the MIB website.

It further calls for media houses to ensure compliance by all stakeholders, including those involved in uploading or broadcasting content, and warns of strict action against violators under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

The advisory also underscores the broader context of media responsibility during times of conflict.

It notes that “prominent elements and foreign media houses” have historically used such coverage to undermine India’s interests, particularly during operations against insurgents. The ministry urged all stakeholders to seek approval from competent authorities, such as the MIB itself, before disseminating any content related to security operations.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has called for immediate compliance, with the advisory concluding, “All stakeholders are requested to continue exercising vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, uploading the highest standards in the service of the nation.”