Govt jeopardising livelihood of small artisans: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the government is promoting select capitalists and creating a monopoly for them while jeopardising the livelihood of small artisans, as he highlighted the issues of weavers in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of the prime minister.

Days after meeting the workers engaged in making the famous Banarsi sarees, the Congress leader said he would continue to voice their concerns as the future of India is linked to these skilled and hardworking people.

"Yesterday in Parliament, I spoke about the beauty, culture, and history of Banarasi sarees – the very soul of India is woven into their threads," he said in a post shared on his WhatsApp channel. He also shared a short video of his meeting and interaction with the artisans.

"Banarasi silk sarees and Banarasi embroidery – the mere mention of these names evokes the rich artistry of India. This tradition, passed down through centuries, is not just about fabric; it's an embodiment of our civilisation, our festivals, and our celebrations," he said in his post in Hindi.

Gandhi said a few days ago, he met a delegation of Banarasi embroidery artisans in the 'People's Parliament' (Jan Sansad) and ​​their plight is the same as that of millions of small artisans, craftsmen and skilled workers across India today.

"'We too are part of Make in India, but we are not included in any government schemes' -- their complaint is justified, especially since their Member of Parliament is none other than Prime Minister Modi himself," Gandhi said.

"These artisans, being victims of government neglect, are forced to abandon their traditional craft and work as labourers or rickshaw pullers. They also shared that unemployment has become the bitter reality of Banaras. Job opportunities, especially for the youth, have completely dried up. Out of desperation, they are forced to leave their city and homes, wandering to other states and cities in search of work," he said.

At one time, the Leader of Opposition said, their skills were renowned not only throughout India but also abroad – their artistry was of export quality.

"Today, their machines are gathering dust. Forget the machines, even their needles come from China and Japan – where is "Make in India?" "The government is promoting a few select capitalists, creating a monopoly for them in the market – and jeopardising the businesses and livelihoods of small artisans," he claimed.

"I have repeatedly said that a democratic model of production is essential to provide employment and dignified livelihoods to the people of India. If this model collapses, the lives of millions of skilled Indians, along with the Indian economy, will be ruined," Gandhi said.

"I will continue to raise their voice, from the streets to Parliament – ​​because the future of India is inextricably linked to its skilled and hardworking people," he said. PTI SKC RT