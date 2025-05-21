Govt job appointment letters used to be distributed from party offices in previous regimes: Saha

Agartala, May 21 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday alleged that appointment letters for government jobs used to be distributed from party offices during the previous regimes in the northeastern state.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled the northeastern state for 35 years in two phases, while a Congress-led coalition government was at the helm for five years. The BJP ousted the Left Front to form the government in 2018.

During the distribution of appointment letters at the government-run convention hall Pragya Bhavan here, the chief minister said, "I have seen the rule of 35 years and five years in the state when appointment letters used to be distributed from the party offices. Sometimes, appointment letters were sent to the houses of some individuals." Saha said the Opposition was sulking over the back-to-back distribution of appointment letters.

"The Opposition has expressed reservation over the distribution of appointment letters. It seems they are sulking. But we have the guts to organise programmes to mark the distribution of appointment letters as the entire recruitment process was carried out in a transparent manner," he said.

Saha made it clear that only those who have cleared all the procedures are given government jobs as the present government believes in transparency.

"A total of 19,262 posts have been filled up from 2018 to May 21, 2025. The government has taken steps to fill up the vacant posts in a phased manner. Contractual and outsourcing appointments are being done in the government sector," he added.

Altogether, 15 appointment letters were handed over to the eligible candidates in the Food and Civil Supplies Department in the presence of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. PTI PS ACD