Govt launches beta version of Adi Sanskriti, a digital university for tribal heritage

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Tribal Affairs Ministry on Wednesday launched the beta version of "Adi Sanskriti", a digital learning platform aimed at preserving tribal art forms, creating livelihood opportunities and connecting tribal communities with the world.

The platform was unveiled by Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey at Bharat Mandapam here during the National Conference on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan.

Dubbed the world's first digital university for tribal art and culture, Adi Sanskriti integrates three components -- Adi Vishwavidyalaya with 45 online courses on tribal dance, crafts, music and folklore; Adi Sampada, a socio-cultural repository of over 5,000 curated documents across themes such as paintings, textiles, artefacts and livelihood; and Adi Haat, an online marketplace linked with TRIFED for tribal products.

Uikey said the initiative builds on earlier efforts such as Adi Vaani, an AI-based translator for tribal languages, and reflects the government's commitment to uplift scheduled tribes and safeguard their heritage.

"From Shiksha to Sampada to Haat, Adi Sanskriti is a holistic platform for preservation, knowledge-sharing and empowerment," he said.

Joint Secretary in the ministry, Anant Prakash Pandey, said Adi Sanskriti is an important step for cultural preservation and tribal empowerment under the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and urged people to explore the portal and share their feedback.

The platform has been developed in partnership with Tribal Research Institutes of 15 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

The ministry said Adi Sanskriti will be expanded in phases into a full-fledged Tribal Digital University offering certifications, advanced research and learning pathways.