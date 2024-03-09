Govt launches 'Catch the Rain-2024' campaign to promote sustainable water management practices

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Saturday launched the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2024’ to optimise rainwater harvesting and other sustainable water management practices.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign here in the national capital, Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised the pivotal role of women in water management, conservation, and sustainability.

The event themed ‘Nari Shakti se Jal Shakti’, which marked the fifth edition of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, was held at the New Delhi Municipal Council Convention Centre.

Under ‘Nari Shakti se Jal Shakti’, the campaign seeks to establish a strong connection between women empowerment and the sustainable management of water resources, Shekhawat said.

Key highlights of the event include the screening of a documentary titled ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan 2019 to 2023’- a public-led movement marching towards water security’ and unveiling of two books – ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: 2019 to 2023’ and ‘101 Water Champions of Jal Jeevan Mission’ and talks by ‘Women Water Warriors’.

The campaign aims to cover water conservation, rainwater harvesting, geo-tagging of water bodies, establishment of Jal Shakti Kendras, intensive afforestation, and awareness generation, according to a government statement.

Additionally, the campaign emphasises on desilting and cleaning of water bodies, revitalising abandoned borewells, geo-tagging, and mapping of water bodies, intensified afforestation in catchment areas, snow harvesting in hilly regions, and rejuvenation of small rivers.

Since its inception in 2019, the Jal Shakti Abhiyan has witnessed significant participation, covering 1,592 blocks in 256 water-stressed districts, it said.

Under the campaign, approximately 1.29 crore water-related works have been undertaken across the country, with 661 Jal Shakti Kendras established and 527 districts preparing District Water Conservation Plans. PTI UZM SKY SKY