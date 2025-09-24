Govt launches nationwide competition to mark 5 years of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan'

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Wednesday launched a nationwide competition to mark the fifth anniversary of its anti-drugs campaign.

The initiative that will be held under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) aims to engage youngsters, students, and volunteers in a high-level event promoting a drug-free India, an official statement said.

The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, it said.

The newly launched competition is designed as a three-tier process to harness the creativity and energy of youngsters in spreading awareness about the ill effects of substance abuse, the statement said.

Since its launch on August 15, 2020, the NMBA has reached over 20.63 crore people, including 6.29 crore youngsters and 4.14 crore women, across 5.71 lakh educational institutions, making it a key component of nation's fight against substance abuse, the ministry said.

Around 200-250 participants will be invited to New Delhi, where they will have the opportunity to interact with key dignitaries, the statement added. PTI UZM SHS SHS SKY SKY SKY