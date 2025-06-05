Govt launches portal to position India as traditional medicine's global epicentre

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) In a move to position India as the global epicentre of traditional medicine and wellness, the government of India has launched the Ayush Nivesh Saarthi portal.

The portal was launched on May 29 during the Ayush Stakeholder/Industry Interaction meet held at Vanijya Bhawan here, an Ayush Ministry statement said.

The portal was jointly unveiled by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav.

The event brought together senior government officials, industry leaders, and global stakeholders, including Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia, marking a new chapter in India's push to transform its time-honoured wellness systems into a robust economic engine backed by data, transparency and ease of access.

Ayush Nivesh Saarthi is a dedicated and investor-centric digital platform developed by the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with Invest India, the statement said.

It brings together policy frameworks, incentive structures, investment-ready projects and real-time facilitation under one unified interface.

Designed to support both domestic and global investors, the platform is a strategic tool that strengthens India's standing as a global investment destination for traditional systems of medicine, the statement said.

India's Ayush industry has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country, recording an annual growth of 17 per cent between 2014 and 2020.

With rising global consumer interest in natural, preventive and wellness-based healthcare, Ayush is at the forefront of a new wave in global health and lifestyle transformation, the statement said.

Speaking at the launch, Goyal said, "With 100 per cent FDI permitted in the Ayush sector through the automatic route, the launch of Ayush Nivesh Saarthi is a signal to the world that India is open for investment, collaboration, and innovation in holistic healthcare. India's Ayush ecosystem is rooted in deep tradition but is powered by modern vision. Through this portal, we are not only connecting investors with opportunities but with India's ancient legacy of wellness." Adding to this vision, Jadhav said, "Ayush Nivesh Saarthi is more than a digital platform -- it is an enabler of transformation. It brings together the government's proactive policies, India's natural wealth of over 8,000 medicinal plant species, and a globally trusted wellness tradition." This portal will empower investors with real-time data, transparent policy guidance and access to a vibrant and expanding market. Ayush is no longer just India's heritage, it is now a global opportunity, he said.