Govt launches service to provide localised weather forecasts to gram panchayats

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan popularly known as Lalan Singh on Thursday launched a weather forecast service which will provide the gram panchayats with localised daily weather forecasts for five days to enhance disaster management preparedness.

Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh, and Minister of State for Panchayati Raj S P Singh Baghel were also present during the launch.

Speaking on the occasion, the Panchayati Raj minister called the step a "milestone" that will help mitigate damages caused by extreme weather conditions.

"This is a move which will have an impact on the whole country. In India, 66 per cent of people depend on agriculture. But in some ways, agriculture has become a curse," he said.

"We are facing the results of human interference with environment. The whole world is worried about the impact of climate change. If panchayats get weather forecasts on time, they will be alert, and their lives and property will be protected," the minister added. Jitendra Singh said all information related weather forecasts are available on different platforms of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as he lauded the new service which will help the information reach the end user in the villages.

"When we focus on what the weather will do, we get prepared for it. On a larger scale, mortalities and destruction due to events like floods and cyclones can be reduced," he said.

Jitendra Singh also said the weather forecast is being sent to the users through over 18,000 WhatsApp groups.

The service for Gram Panchayat Level Weather Forecasting, which was launched in collaboration with the IMD, will also allow the gram panchayats to check hourly weather forecasts besides directly benefitting the farmers across the country.

This is the first time that localised weather forecasts will be available at the gram panchayat level, supported by the IMD's expanded sensor coverage.

The forecasts will be disseminated through the ministry's digital platforms -- e-GramSwaraj, Meri Panchayat app, and Gram Manchitra.

SMS alerts will also be sent to the panchayat representatives regarding extreme weather events like cyclones and heavy rainfall, ensuring immediate action to protect lives, crops, and property.

The endeavour is a transformative step toward building climate-resilient communities at the grassroots level. PTI AO ARI