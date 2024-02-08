Govt lists tabling of 'white paper' in Lok Sabha's supplementary agenda

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The government has listed tabling of the 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' in the Lok Sabha's supplementary agenda for Thursday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table a copy of the document, the agenda said.

In her Budget speech on February 1, Sitharaman had said a white paper on Indian economy before and after 2014 will be brought out.

"Nirmala Sitharaman to lay on the Table a copy of the White Paper on the Indian Economy," the agenda document said.