Govt lists women's reservation bill for introduction in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday listed the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha to provide one-third reservation to women in the Lower House of Parliament, state assemblies and the Delhi legislative assembly.

Advertisment

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was listed for introduction in the Lower House through a supplementary list of business.

This will be the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building.

The government said the women's reservation bill is aimed at enabling greater participation of women in policy-making at the state and national levels.

The statement of purpose of the bill said the role of women is extremely important for achieving the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

The reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise, according to the bill.