Govt lost moral authority: Gehlot on Trump's Indo-Pak mediation claims

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday claimed the government has lost moral authority in the wake of US President Donald Trump announcing a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan in the midst of hostilities and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify the issue.

At a press conference at the party headquarters here, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said people across the country feel that the Indian armed forces were going strong and could have given a befitting lesson to Pakistan to ensure it did not harbour terrorists or their camps in future.

He claimed the BJP has been rattled by the public sentiment over the sudden halt in military action and hence announced country-wide 'Tiranga Yatras' to placate the public. But people have now realised their "true colours", the veteran Congress leader said.

Gehlot also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Monday evening as "disappointing" and said he failed to clarify Trump's mediation claims. He also asked whether the government was under "any pressure" from the United States.

The Congress leader posed several questions to the prime minister on why he was not responding to claims of the US president.

Looking to corner Modi further, Gehlot sought his clarification on whether India has accepted a third-party mediation on Kashmir and claimed that the US has internationalised the issue.

Gehlot also reiterated the Congress' demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss the issue and a PM-chaired all-party meeting.

"The manner in which the ceasefire was announced, this government has lost the moral authority and moral courage to rule," Gehlot told reporters, adding that people feel this was an opportunity for the government to teach Pakistan a lesson.

"This was a golden opportunity for himself, the government and the country but it has been lost by the sudden announcement of a ceasefire," he added.

Gehlot said the opposition has been demanding a Parliament session where the government can spell out its thoughts and policy in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. "What pressure is the government under that the US intervened and claimed mediation," he posed.

The senior leader said the Army was performing well and could have taught Pakistan a lesson in never dreaming of indulging in terrorism again.

Further action by the armed forces would have deterred Pakistan from allowing terror camps in its territory, Gehlot said.

He said Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation on Monday, "but he disappointed". The country is not unable to grasp the "sudden ceasefire" because it was completely confidential, he asked.

Noting that the armed forces did a great job by targeting terrorist hideouts and its action was praised around the world and the country salutes them.

Gehlot also recalled the 1971 war, saying America had exerted pressure on India at that time too.

"But we never bowed down and divided Pakistan into two. Even during the Shimla Agreement, we did not let any other country come between us.

"But now, the way Donald Trump is intervening, Prime Minister Modi and the government should respond to it. Why is the government not giving clarification on Trump's statements? What contract has Donald Trump taken?" he posed.