Govt made headway on two historic river interlinking projects: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the government has made headway on two historic river interlinking projects to provide irrigation and drinking water in the drought-affected areas of the country.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, President Murmu said the Ken-Betwa Link Project, with a cost of over 44,000 crore rupees, will benefit millions of brothers and sisters in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and the revised Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project will address irrigation and drinking water needs in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"Following the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar, my government has made headway on two historic river interlinking projects to provide irrigation and drinking water in the drought-affected areas of the country," she said.

An additional 12,000 crore rupees has been sanctioned to expedite the completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, she said. PTI UZM AS AS